Iran beats Philippines in five sets in Asian women's volley classification

IRAN overcame the Philippines, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 24-26, 15-12, in the classification stage of the 22nd Asian Women's Volleyball Championship on Sunday in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The Filipinas wasted a fine start, falling behind 1-2 and was held on the verge of another defeatbefore forcing a decider by the slimmest of margins.

In the end, Iran just had enough left in its tank to crush the Philippines' comeback.

One final task awaits the Philippine volleybelles in the Asian tilt when they take on Uzbekistan in the battle for 13th place on Tuesday, 9 a.m. local time.

