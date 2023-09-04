Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Volleyball

    Iran beats Philippines in five sets in Asian women's volley classification

    Pinays remain winless, face Uzbekistan in battle for 13th
    by John Mark Garcia
    2 days ago
    bella belen
    Bella Belen & Co. slimly missed out on the winner's circle to Iran in the 22nd Asian Women's Volleyball Championship.
    PHOTO: AVC

    IRAN overcame the Philippines, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 24-26, 15-12, in the classification stage of the 22nd Asian Women's Volleyball Championship on Sunday in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

    READ: Philippines drops 15 places to 72nd in women's volley world rankings

    The Filipinas wasted a fine start, falling behind 1-2 and was held on the verge of another defeatbefore forcing a decider by the slimmest of margins.

    In the end, Iran just had enough left in its tank to crush the Philippines' comeback.

    One final task awaits the Philippine volleybelles in the Asian tilt when they take on Uzbekistan in the battle for 13th place on Tuesday, 9 a.m. local time.

