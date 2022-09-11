PH spikers lose to Indonesia, finish Asean GP campaign winless

By John Mark Garcia
THE Philippines suffered another sorry loss at the hands of Indonesia, 24-26, 21-25, 23-25, in the 2022 ASEAN Grand Prix on Sunday in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.
The Philippines, represented by PVL club Creamline, ended its campaign in fourth place after dropping all three matches without a single set won.
A tightly fought opening set saw the Filipinas reach set point, 24-23, before conceding three points in a row to the mighty Indonesian defense.
The Philippines stayed within striking distance in the second set before a string of unforced errors from Jema Galanza and Jeanette Panaga handed Indonesia a two-set advantage.
With the bronze within reach, the Indonesians took a three-point lead, 18-15, in the third set before a late turnaround gave the Filipinas a crucial 23-22 edge.
Indonesia averted a third-set meltdown as they fought back to match point, with Nandita Salsabila delivering the clincher.
