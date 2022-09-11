PH spikers lose to Indonesia, finish Asean GP campaign winless

By John Mark Garcia

THE Philippines suffered another sorry loss at the hands of Indonesia, 24-26, 21-25, 23-25, in the 2022 ASEAN Grand Prix on Sunday in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The Philippines, represented by PVL club Creamline, ended its campaign in fourth place after dropping all three matches without a single set won.

A tightly fought opening set saw the Filipinas reach set point, 24-23, before conceding three points in a row to the mighty Indonesian defense.

The Philippines stayed within striking distance in the second set before a string of unforced errors from Jema Galanza and Jeanette Panaga handed Indonesia a two-set advantage.

With the bronze within reach, the Indonesians took a three-point lead, 18-15, in the third set before a late turnaround gave the Filipinas a crucial 23-22 edge.

Indonesia averted a third-set meltdown as they fought back to match point, with Nandita Salsabila delivering the clincher.

Watch Now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.