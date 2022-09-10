Towering Vietnam relegates PH spikers to Asean Grand Prix bronze-medal match

VIETNAM’S towering presence at the net handed the Philippines its second straight-sets loss, 12-25, 16-25, 16-25, in the 2022 ASEAN Grand Prix, Saturday, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The Philippines still has a shot at the podium as it faces winless Indonesia in the bronze-medal match Sunday at 4 p.m.

After a lopsided opening set, a braver Filipinas put up a gallant stand and trailed just a hairline in the second set, 13-14, but the Vietnamese stamped its dominance once more with an 11-3 to cruise to a two-set-to-nothing lead.

Tots Carlos recovered from her sluggish performance in the first two sets and scored seven points of the Philippines' 11 in the third salvo, 11-13, but Vietnam was much too good for the Filipinas who offensively and defensively as they pulled away, 13-21.

Jema Galanza tried to keep the Philippines alive with back-to-back points, but Nguyen Thi Uyen and Doan Thi Lam Oahm put on the finishing touches to complete the sweep.

Tran Thi Thanh Thuy topped all scorers with 13 points followed by Hong Thi Kieu Trinh with nine markers.

Carlos paced the loss with 11 points while Galanza and Domingo chipped in seven points apiece.

