Jia unable to hold back tears as PH spikers continue to defy odds

EMOTIONS ran high for the Philippines after Tots Carlos delivered the final blow in the thrilling five-set win over Australia on Sunday.

Team captain Jia De Guzman couldn't hold back the tears at the end of a grueling two-and-a-half hour encounter that enabled the hosts to get a shot at fifth place in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women.

“‘Di rin alam. Bumuhos na lang talaga lahat. Mahirap kasi, you have to work for every point and every set in this game,” the skipper said after they outlasted Australia 21-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18, 15-12 before a delirious crowd at PhilSports Arena.

“So nung na-score namin yung last point na-overwhelm kami sa emotions. Nagkatinginan pa kami lahat na nakahiga kami lahat.”

The win allowed the Filipina spikers to book a place in a battle for fifth against Chinese Taipei - who also won against Australia in five sets in the preliminaries - tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Regardless of the outcome, the team has already eclipsed the country's ninth-place finish in its tournament debut in 2018.

This team, made up mostly of players from multi-titled club Creamline, only had a week to recover after a month-long Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference that saw the Cool Smashers lift the trophy.

With a tight schedule in the eight-day tournament, fatigue became a factor.

“Hindi rin biro yung schedule namin ngayon lang talaga kami nakaranas ng ganito pero nilalaban talaga ng lahat,” said De Guzman.

In fact, Jema Galanza, one of the Philippines’ bright spots in the duration of the tournament, has been playing through pain. She was seen limping after the win over Thailand on Saturday where she was limited to six points - her lowest output yet.

But in less than 24 hours, Galanza bounced back and pumped in 18 points in the Filipinas’ dramatic comeback against Australia.

“Hindi pa rin 100 percent pero siguro puso na lang din talaga 'yung andito and Arcoxia,” she shared.

What kept the team fighting was the support of the home crowd who has consistently showed up since Day One.

“Happy lang ako and proud sa lahat ng nandito sa PhilSports Arena na nagtitiwala sa amin. Hindi rin namin ito magagawa kung wala 'yung suporta,” Galanza said.

De Guzman added: “Siyempre yung crowd, home crowd 'to, dito din kami humuhugot ng lakas. So in the final stretch of the match lalo na nung fifth set, naririnig namin talaga 'yun.

"Ramdam namin yung suporta ng lahat kung sino man nasa loob walang tumatahimik sa amin," she added.

