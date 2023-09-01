Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Philippines bows down to powerhouse China in straight sets

    Sign of things to come in Fiba World Cup clash?
    by John Mark Garcia
    A day ago
    bella belen, ph womens national team, avc championship, volleyball
    Philippines drops to 0-2 after getting swept by China in the 22nd Asian Women's Volleyball Championship.
    PHOTO: AVC

    THE Philippines remained winless after a straight-sets loss to 13-time champion China, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17, in the 22nd Asian Women's Volleyball Championship on Thursday in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

    Even with one more match in pool play, the Filipinas can only finish in ninth place at best upon relegation to the classification stage.

    READ: Philippines squanders two match points in five-set loss to Kazakhstan

    The scoreline might say otherwise but the PH college nationals, with Alyssa Solomon and Bella Belen at the forefront, were able to keep tabs with a champion-caliber Chinese side in all three sets.

    However, the defeat still drops the Filipinas to third place in Pool D at 0-2 (win-loss), with both of their tormentors China and Kazakhstan unscathed at 2-0.

    Hong Kong, a team yet to win a single set in the tournament, will now be the Philippines' best shot to score its first victory as a newly assembled national team on Friday, 1 p.m. local time.

