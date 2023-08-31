Filipinas squander two match points in five-set loss to Kazakhstan

THE Philippines missed out on a debut win, losing to Kazahkstan, 21-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-27, 6-15, in the 22nd Asian Women's Volleyball Championship on Wednesday in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Led by Alyssa Solomon, the Philippines bucked a slow start to take a 2-1 set lead and stand on the verge of victory.

But the Filipinas could not put the the Kazakhs away despite holding two match points at 24-22.

Kazakhstan dominated a lopsided Set 5 tiebreak to complete the comeback from a set down.

China, winner of the tournament 13 times, is up next for the Philippine team on Thursday.