    Thu, Aug 31
    Volleyball

    Filipinas squander two match points in five-set loss to Kazakhstan

    Philippine volleyball team blows 2-1 lead
    by John Mark Garcia
    9 hours ago
    alyssa solomon
    Alyssa Solomon & Co. missed out on a winning debut in the 22nd Asian Women's Volleyball Championship.
    PHOTO: AVC

    THE Philippines missed out on a debut win, losing to Kazahkstan, 21-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-27, 6-15, in the 22nd Asian Women's Volleyball Championship on Wednesday in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

    Led by Alyssa Solomon, the Philippines bucked a slow start to take a 2-1 set lead and stand on the verge of victory.

    READ: Rondina, Madayag feted as Choco Mucho bags bronze at VTV Cup

    But the Filipinas could not put the the Kazakhs away despite holding two match points at 24-22.

    Alyssa Solomon Philippines vs Thailand 2023 Southeast Asia V. League first leg

    Kazakhstan dominated a lopsided Set 5 tiebreak to complete the comeback from a set down.

    China, winner of the tournament 13 times, is up next for the Philippine team on Thursday.

