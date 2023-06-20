Indonesia asserts mastery of Philippine spikers in AVC Challenge Cup

THE Philippines bowed to host Indonesia, 17-25, 20-25, 10-25, in the final day of pool play in the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup for Women on Tuesday (local time).

The new-look Philippine side stayed close to the hosts for two sets before falling apart in the third against a team it has not beaten since 2005.

Despite the loss, the Philippines, which beat Macau in its debut, marched on to the next round of play in Pool E with Indonesia, India, and Australia.

Chinese Taipei, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam locking horns in Pool F.

The loss was the 13th straight for the Philippines against Indonesia in all competitions, dating back to the 2005 Southeast Asian Games in Manila.

The PH spikers' bid to reach the semifinals kicks off on Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. local time, against India.