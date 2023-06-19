Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Jun 19
    Volleyball

    Philippine spikers whip Macau in impressive AVC Challenge Cup debut

    by John Mark Garcia
    4 hours ago
    undefined

    THE new-look Philippine women's national volleyball team came out swinging in its debut in the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup for Women, posting a 25-14, 25-12, 25-9 win over Macau on Monday.

    Veteran captain Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and newest Akari Charger Faith Nisperos took charge for the Nationals, who had thrice more attacks than their opponents, 40 to 12, in the Pool A match in Indonesia.

    The win assured the Philippines of a spot in the quarterfinals regardless of the result of its other pool match against host Indonesia on Tuesday, at 7 p.m. local time.

    The Philippines was in full control of every statistical department — from blocks (11 to 2) to aces (6 to 3). However, both teams had the same number of unforced errors at 18.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again