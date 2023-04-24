SEA Games-bound PH volleyball team wins first tuneup in Japan

THE Philippine women's volleyball team finally made its breakthrough in its 15-day training camp in Osaka, Japan ahead of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

The squad posted its first win in four tune-up matches, beating college team Ashiya University in four sets, 21-17, 21-17, 21-25, 21-18.

The nationals, led by the core of multi-titled Premier Volleyball League side Creamline including three-time MVP Tots Carlos and team captain Alyssa Valdez, lost to Japan V. League club Himeji Victorina in its previous scrimmages.

Also part of the squad are veterans Mylene Paat, Kat Tolentino, Dell Palamota, and first timers Glaudine Troncoso, Chery Nunag, and Gel Cayuna.

The team under Brazilian head coach Jorge Souza de Brito is expected to wrap its training camp on April 28.

There are only 15 days left before the SEA Games women's volleyball competition begins on May 9 at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.