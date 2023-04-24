At SEA Games sendoff, PBBM vows all-around support for PH sports

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. showed his support to the Philippines delegation bound for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, appearing as guest of honor during the athletes’ send-off on Monday at the Philippine International Convention Center.

The Chief Executive reminded the athletes that the entire nation will be behind them in their bid to win medals in this year’s showpiece hosted by Cambodia, expressing confidence about their training even amidst the pandemic.

“I thank you all for the honor and glory that you bring to our country,” said Marcos Jr. in his speech before around 700 athletes, coaches, and NSA officials who will be leaving for Cambodia in batches in the coming weeks.

“At ngayon… ‘yung mga iba ngayon napupunta sa Cambodia ay hindi pa nag-champion, magiging champion pa lang... The hopes and the dreams and the aspirations of our countrymen for the Philippines ride with you,” said Marcos.

The Philippines will look to equal or surpass the fourth-place finish of the team in the previous SEA Games in Hanoi where it took home 52 gold medals.

Marcos said his support to Philippine sports and the athletes will go beyond the coming SEA Games.

“If this administration, this government can do anything more to support our athletes, to support sports in our country, support the Philippine Sports Commission, the Philippine Olympic Committee, if there’s anything more than this government can do, the administration can do, that I can personally do, please make sure to tell me because we are all rooting for you and we want to do everything we can do so that you can be successful in your chosen events,” said Marcos.

Also gracing the affair were Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann and Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino, who received the Philippine flag from Marcos during the ceremonial turnover.