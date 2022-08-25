Pangs Panaga regains confidence in time for big match vs Korea

AFTER a scoreless outing against China, Pangs Panaga bounced back and imposed her dominance at the net against Iran in the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women on Wednesday night.

The four-time Premier Volleyball League Best Middle Blocker solidified her role in a loaded Creamline-bannered national team as she converted a game-high three blocks to highlight her nine-point performance against Iran.

"Sabi nga ni coach [Sherwin Meneses] sa amin, every day, important naman talaga 'yung game namin. Importante bumawi," she said after the host country finally barged into the win column after losses to China and Vietnam.

"Kailangan din mag-step up sa kung ano 'yung pagkukulang kahapon at ayun, bumawi ngayong araw."

Sitting at 1-2 win-loss in a tie with Iran, the Filipinas need to overcome a youth-laden South Korea on Thursday night 7 p.m., at the PhilSports Arena to cement their place in the playoffs.

"Mindset namin bukas, good vibes lang, happy lang. Ilalabas lang namin yung laro namin at siyempre, mabitbit namin yung pride dito at maglalaro kami as a whole team.

The back-to-back losses to Asian powerhouses Vietnam and China motivated Panaga and the team to deliver a better showing against the Iranians.

"Yung against Vietnam and China, sobrang laki nung experience at ang dami naming natutunan na lessons, kaya ngayon, yung mga nakuha namin sa past two games namin, nadala namin dito sa game na to," she said.

