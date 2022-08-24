PH spikers beat Iran to boost bid for place in AVC Cup quarters

TEAM Philippines beat Iran, 25-19, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14, to boost its chances of reaching the quarterfinals of the 2022 Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women on Wednesday at PhilSports Arena.

Pangs Panaga bounced back from a quiet performance in a loss to China the day before by dominating the game with nine points and game-high three blocks alongside frontline partners Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza and Michele Gumabao to the delight of home fans.

With the breakthrough win, Philippines tied Iran for third spot in their group on 1-2 win-loss cards and a win against South Korea on Thursday will guarantee the host country a spot in the Final 8.

The host country averted a third set meltdown and dropped the hammer on the Iranians led by Galanza's game-high 21-point explosion that include the game-winning block.

"Lagi naman kami nire-remind ni coach lahat ng trinaining namin kailangan lang namin apply sa game. Kumbaga, wag kami magmadali sa points na kailangan namin gawin," said Galanza. "Yung mga pagkakamali man namin ng third set babawiin namin."

The two-time Premier Volleyball League best outside spiker led the Filipinas' offense at 55 with 20 of her own, while the Iranians only scored 43 as Kyla Atienza presided over a tight defense.

It was a close fight at the net with only one block advantage for the Philippines, 11-10.

Elahe Poor Saleh Shahdehsari was the lone Iranian that breached double digits in scoring with 13 points, followed by team captain's Mahsa Kadkhoda with nine markers.

