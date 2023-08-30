Oliver Almadro is new UP volleyball program director

OLIVER Almadro is crossing over to the other side of Katipunan.

The UAAP champion coach will take over as volleyball program director for University of the Philippines in UAAP Season 86.

"I'm honored to be given this opportunity. I'm aware that it'll be hard, but it's actually easy to trust in the process because of all those who believe in me," Almadro said.

The first order of business for Almadro will be naming the successors of women's team coach Shaq Delos Santos and men's team coach Rald Ricafort.

Newly appointed UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development director Bo Perasol welcomed Almadro along with UP volleyball program’s newest backer in Farm Fresh Dairy.

"We believe that Coach O will bring the UP volleyball program to greater heights. He has the experience of building championship teams and he will have a helping hand in the form of our new sponsor for our volleyball program," Perasol said.

Almadro led the Ateneo men’s team to a UAAP three-peat (Seasons 77 to 79) and the women’s squad to the Season 82 championship.

Concurrently, Coach O will call the shots for Letran in NCAA Season 99 and serve as head of volleyball operations for Petro Gazz in the PVL.