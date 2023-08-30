Chot Reyes hails Gilas Pilipinas 'spark plug' Rhenz Abando

GILAS Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes hailed Rhenz Abando’s performance on Tuesday against Italy in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Abando drew cheers when he was sent in during the first half, and he delivered. In 14 minutes of play, Abando had eight points, two rebounds, and a block in Gilas’ 90-82 loss to Italy.

“That’s Rhenz’s role in the team. He is a spark plug off the bench,” said Reyes, when asked about Abando’s play during the postgame press conference.

Gilas fans have been calling for more minutes for the Anyang KGC player after he had five minutes combined in the past two games.

Reyes touched on the limited minutes of Abando during the postgame press conference, saying that they have the same role as CJ Perez in bringing in quality minutes to the team.

“From the very start, when we were making the final decisions, I had a conversation with both him and CJ about them coming off the bench, not getting much minutes, but still being able to impact the game,” said Reyes.

Abando brought the house down when he rejected the shot of big man Giampaolo Ricci in the third quarter.

Reyes admitted there is still a few things to work on Abando’s defense during the Italy game.

“There were a couple of lapses defensively on his end. But overall, can’t complain about his performance,” said Reyes.