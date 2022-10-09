NU Lady Bulldogs make quick work of JRU in smashing SSL debut

NATIONAL University dealt Jose Rizal University an emphatic 25-14, 25-6, 25-12 loss in a smashing debut at the 2022 Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-season Championship.

The Lady Bulldogs' title-winning starting unit from the last UAAP women's volleyball campaign made quick work of JRU from the get-go as team captain Cess Robles scored all of her 11 points in the opening frame.

NU's second stringers, led by former UAAP juniors MVP Evangeline Alinsug, took over from there to post the tournament's largest winning margin in a single set thus far after thrashing the Lady Bombers by 19 points in Set 2.

Alinsug was hailed as the Player of the Game right in her collegiate debut with seven attacks and an ace.

Alinsug said the team's chemistry is good even with a rookie-laden lineup.

"Maganda po yung samahan namin sa loob ng court. Kahit [nga] po sa labas, magkakasama pa rin po kami kaya mas marami po kaming natututunan ngayon [sa isa't isa]," said Alinsug.

The Lady Bulldogs are set for back-to-back matches next week, taking on NCAA runner-up Arellano before an all-UAAP duel with Ateneo to close out Pool C action.

