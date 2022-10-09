Super rookie Angel Canino quick to make an impression for Lady Spikers

DE La Salle's four-set win over Taft rival College of St. Benilde proved to be a breakout party for a Lady Spikers rookie.

Fresh from a successful juniors career at De La Salle-Zobel, Angel Canino took flight in her first outing as a Lady Spiker on Saturday with seven attacks, two blocks, and three straight aces in Set 2 in the 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 win in the 2022 Shakey's Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship.

Lady Spiker mentality

La Salle's super rookie said she was only unleashing the true Lady Spiker mentality on and off the court.

"Siyempre aabangan niyo kung paano maglaro yung isang Lady Spiker sa loob ng court. Aabangan niyo kung paano yung angas sa loob ng court, paano ngumiti yung isang Lady Spiker, paano pumalo, paano mag-serve. Aaabangan niyo po yun sa akin at sa buong team," said Canino.

A daughter of two volleyball coaches, the Bacolod native wasted no time making her mark in the juniors ranks where she became a two-time UAAP best outside hitter and Season 81 MVP.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Canino also emerged as a key asset for the country's U-23 national team where she played with Faith Nisperos, Eya Laure, and Celine Domingo, winning silver at the 2019 Asean School Games in Indonesia before making her national team debut at the 2019 Women's Volleyball Kor Royal Cup in Thailand.

Watch Now

Just to show that her solid debut against Benilde was no fluke, the 23-year old Canino again stood out as the Lady Spikers swept their way past Letran to top Pool D, 25-14, 25-9, 25-18, and keep their perfect record intact.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Canino posted another double-digit performance highlighted by 10 points as fellow rising stars Amie Provido, Jade Fuentes, and Julia Coronel combined for 20 markers in the victory.

The reigning UAAP runners-up now advance to the second round where the top eight teams at the end of the opening round will be split into two pools and see action in another single-round robin tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.