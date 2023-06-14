Nisperos, Pontillas lead new-look PH team to 2023 AVC Challenge Cup

NEW faces will head the Philippine women's national volleyball team for the upcoming 2023 AVC Challenge Cup for Women in Indonesia.

Lining up with erstwhile Ateneo skipper turned Akari ace spiker Faith Nisperos are her past and present teammates in the college and pro ranks.

Among them are Blue Eagles standouts AC Miner and Roma Doromal with Power Chargers vets Mich Cobb, Bang Pineda, Erika Raagas, Eli Soyud, and Ezra Madrigal.

Also set to deliver star power to the roster are Petro Gazz' Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Djanel Cheng, PLDT's Jules Samonte, and Foton's Shaya Adorador, together with up-and-coming UE Lady Red Warriors Riza Nogales and Lia Pelaga.

Sans a handful of national team mainstays, the newly formed squad led by Akari and national coach Jorge Souza de Brito brought together a mix of college stars to pro league debutants and former captains to veterans.

Beginning June 18, the week-long competition will see the Philippines in action against Macau and host nation Indonesia in Pool A.

Defending champion Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, and Iran comprise Pool B as only Australia and 2022 runner-up India are slated in Pool C.

Rounding out the 11-team field are Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam in Pool D.

The top two squads in each pool advance to the semis on June 24 – just one day before the gold medal match.

The Nationals will debut in the tournament's second-ever staging after two previous editions were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2018 and 2020.