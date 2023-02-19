Perpetual Help opens NCAA volleyball season on smashing note

PERPETUAL HELP's one-two frontline punch of Mary Rhose Dapol and rookie standout Shai Omipon led the Lady Altas to a breezy win over Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-21, 26-24, 25-16, on Sunday at the San Andres Complex in Manila.

The Perpetual tandem combined for 33 markers in the smashing debut for the Lady Altas while Cath Almazan delivered the only double-digit output for EAC with 14 in the opener of the NCAA women's volleyball season.

The NCAA's lone quarterfinalist in the inaugural Shakey's Super League got off to a solid opening-set win before being dragged by EAC into a thrilling, down-the-wire dogfight in the second frame.

The Lady Altas had to rely on Dapol and Omipon's attacking heroics to shut out any comeback attempt by the Lady Generals, 25-16.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Next up for Perpetual Help will be the JRU Lady Bombers on Tuesday while EAC will be out for redemption against reigning champion College of St. Benilde on Wednesday.