    Volleyball

    Perpetual Help opens NCAA volleyball season on smashing note

    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    Perpetual Help volleyball NCAA
    PHOTO: GMA Sports

    PERPETUAL HELP's one-two frontline punch of Mary Rhose Dapol and rookie standout Shai Omipon led the Lady Altas to a breezy win over Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-21, 26-24, 25-16, on Sunday at the San Andres Complex in Manila.

    The Perpetual tandem combined for 33 markers in the smashing debut for the Lady Altas while Cath Almazan delivered the only double-digit output for EAC with 14 in the opener of the NCAA women's volleyball season.

    READ: Letran lady Knights beat San Beda in straight sets

    The NCAA's lone quarterfinalist in the inaugural Shakey's Super League got off to a solid opening-set win before being dragged by EAC into a thrilling, down-the-wire dogfight in the second frame.

    The Lady Altas had to rely on Dapol and Omipon's attacking heroics to shut out any comeback attempt by the Lady Generals, 25-16.

      Next up for Perpetual Help will be the JRU Lady Bombers on Tuesday while EAC will be out for redemption against reigning champion College of St. Benilde on Wednesday.

      PHOTO: GMA Sports

