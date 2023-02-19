Perpetual Help opens NCAA volleyball season on smashing note

PERPETUAL HELP's one-two frontline punch of Mary Rhose Dapol and rookie standout Shai Omipon led the Lady Altas to a breezy win over Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-21, 26-24, 25-16, on Sunday at the San Andres Complex in Manila.
The Perpetual tandem combined for 33 markers in the smashing debut for the Lady Altas while Cath Almazan delivered the only double-digit output for EAC with 14 in the opener of the NCAA women's volleyball season.
The NCAA's lone quarterfinalist in the inaugural Shakey's Super League got off to a solid opening-set win before being dragged by EAC into a thrilling, down-the-wire dogfight in the second frame.
The Lady Altas had to rely on Dapol and Omipon's attacking heroics to shut out any comeback attempt by the Lady Generals, 25-16.
Next up for Perpetual Help will be the JRU Lady Bombers on Tuesday while EAC will be out for redemption against reigning champion College of St. Benilde on Wednesday.