Melendres shines as Letran beats San Beda in straight sets

LETRAN made a strong opening statement in the NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball tournament, defeating San Beda, 25-20, 25-23, 28-26, on Sunday at the San Andres Complex in Manila.

The Lady Knights went on a 12-1 run in the third before San Beda fought back to tie it at 19.

A tug-of-war ensued, with Judiel Nitura scoring back-to-back points to seal the win for Letran.

Daisy Melendres led Letran with 15 points on eight attacks, five blocks and two aces.

PHOTO: NCAA

"Nakakatuwa po kasi natapos namin yung laro in three sets. It means na we're improving and also nagkakaroon kami ng chemistry sa team and nagkakaroon kami ng mental toughness sa loob," said Melendres.

Letran won only two matches last season.

San Beda battles Arellano on Wednesday, with Letran set to take on Mapua on Friday.