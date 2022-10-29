IN response to a fan criticizing the postponement of the matches on Saturday, the Shakey's Super League said the decision was made for the safety of players and fans.

Perpetual Help was scheduled to face National University at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, while other matches were University of Sto. Tomas against Far Eastern University, Adamson against La Salle, and University of the Philippines opposite Ateneo.

Fans calling the move an "overreaction" even as Metro Manila was placed under Storm Signal No. 2 then raised to No. 3 on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The SSL responded to these remarks on Twitter.

Watch Now

"We care about the student athletes and our patrons. We give our utmost priority to their safety," the league said.

This is not the first time for the league to call off an entire match day due to a typhoon threat.

In September, matches in the second week of SSL preliminaries were postponed due to Typhoon Karding. John Mark Garcia

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.