TYPHOON Paeng can't rain down on the action as the UAAP and NCAA will still push through with their games on Saturday.

UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag confirmed that the twinbill second round opener at Smart Araneta Coliseum will still continue as scheduled.

La Salle (3-4) takes on the skidding University of Santo Tomas (1-6) at 2 p.m., while Adamson (3-4) faces Ateneo (5-2) at 4 p.m.

NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) chairman Estefanio Boquiron of hosts Emilio Aguinaldo College also had the same thing in mind as they'll still go on with their double-header at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

EAC (1-12) will face Arellano (5-6) at 12 p.m., while St. Benilde (9-2) brace for San Beda (7-4) at 3 p.m.

Both leagues have closely monitored the typhoon's movement which made landfall at 1:10 a.m. in Virac, Catanduanes.

Metro Manila is now placed under Signal No. 2 as of Saturday morning.

Classes have already been suspended in City of Manila and Quezon City.

