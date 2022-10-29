Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Oct 29
    Basketball

    UAAP, NCAA games to push through despite Typhoon Paeng

    by randolph b. leongson
    4 hours ago
    Rebo Saguisag
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    TYPHOON Paeng can't rain down on the action as the UAAP and NCAA will still push through with their games on Saturday.

    UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag confirmed that the twinbill second round opener at Smart Araneta Coliseum will still continue as scheduled.

    See Evan Nelle suspended one game for unsportsmanlike foul vs Adamson

    La Salle (3-4) takes on the skidding University of Santo Tomas (1-6) at 2 p.m., while Adamson (3-4) faces Ateneo (5-2) at 4 p.m.

    NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) chairman Estefanio Boquiron of hosts Emilio Aguinaldo College also had the same thing in mind as they'll still go on with their double-header at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      EAC (1-12) will face Arellano (5-6) at 12 p.m., while St. Benilde (9-2) brace for San Beda (7-4) at 3 p.m.

      Both leagues have closely monitored the typhoon's movement which made landfall at 1:10 a.m. in Virac, Catanduanes.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Metro Manila is now placed under Signal No. 2 as of Saturday morning.

      Classes have already been suspended in City of Manila and Quezon City.

      Watch Now

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again