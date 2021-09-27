Marck Espejo gets warm FC Tokyo welcome in Japan V.League comeback

FC Tokyo has officially welcomed Marck Espejo and Norwegian import Jonas Kvalen ahead of the 2021-22 Japan V.League season which opens on October 15.

The five-time UAAP MVP out of Ateneo is making his return to Japan three years after playing for Oita Miyoshi in 2018 and seeing action in Thailand for Visakha VC and Bani Jamra in Bahrain last year.

“I am looking forward to playing with everyone at FC Tokyo. I promise to di my best. Thank you for your support,” said the 24-year-old outside hitter.

PHOTO: @mys_club_banijamra on Instagram

Continue reading below ↓

Kvalen, a former Norwegian national player, is also an outside hitter. He played for Prefazis Menen in 2015-16 and VC Greenyard Maaseik (2019-20) in Belgium, Rinascita Volley Lagonegro in Italy (2016-17), LUC in Switzerland (2017-19) and Tokat Belediye Plevnespor in Turkey last year.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I am excited from now on. Japanese volleyball is a very popular sport. I am looking forward to meeting our fans and supporters,” said the 29-year-old spiker.

Espejo and Kvalen are tasked to turn around the fortunes of FC Tokyo, which finished in eighth place with a woeful 8-27 record the previous season.

FC Tokyo will open its campaign on October 16 against Suntory Sunbirds.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Espejo has finished his two-week quarantine in Japan while fellow Filipino spikers Bryan Bagunas and Jaja Santiago have started training with their respective Japanese club teams.

Bagunas and Oita Miyoshi kick off their season against Osaka Sakai, while Santiago and Ageo Medics take on Okayama Seagulls in the opener of the women’s division.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.