Marck Espejo returning to Japan V.League to play for FC Tokyo

MARCK Espejo is set to return in Japan V.League after joining FC Tokyo ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The Cignal HD Spikers, Espejo’s mother club in the Spikers' Turf, announced the five-time UAAP MVP out of Ateneo will be playing his second season in the Japan league in three years.

The season opens in October.

Espejo made his overseas debut in 2018 with Oita Miyoshi, which tapped fellow Filipino spiker Bryan Bagunas as import for the past two years.

FC Tokyo is looking to improve its previous record after finishing in eighth place with a 8-27 win-loss card in the 2020-21 season.

This will be Espejo’s fourth international stint. The 24-year-old spiker last played for Bani Jamra in Bahrain from November 5, 2020 to January and, before that, served as import for Visakha before the Thailand league was cut short due to the pandemic.

Espejo may end up renewing his rivalry with Bagunas in the Japan V.League as the National University standout has an offer to return as Oita Miyoshi’s import as well as from the other club teams.

Both Espejo and Bagunas are also part of the 20-member Philippine men’s volleyball pool for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

