Majoy Baron 'respects' PNVF decision on national pool snub

DESPITE her non-inclusion in the 20-member national pool, Majoy Baron said she will continue to support the Philippine women’s volleyball team to the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Suki Salvador, the handler of Baron, told Spin.ph the middle blocker respects the decision of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) and Brazilian coach Jorge Souza de Brito to leave her out of the team bound for the biennial Games set from May 12 to 25.

“The roster was chosen by PNVF. Majoy is happy to support the national team in any way and supports all the girls that were chosen for the SEA Games,” said Salvador in a text message.

The PNVF bared on Sunday a new pool led by Alyssa Valdez, Ces Molina, Jia Morado, Jasmine Nabor and Kath Arado as well as high school stars Jelay Gajero and Casiey Dongallo from California Academy.

Aside from Baron, other prominent snubs were veteran setter Rhea Dimaculangan, MJ Phillips, Tin Tiamzon and Angel Cayuna, who were all part of last year’s pool and played for the two national teams in the Asian Women’s Club Championship in Thailand last October.

Suzara's response

Asked about the selections, PNVF president Tats Suzara said: “We have to respect Coach Jorge’s decision."

Baron played for the Philippine women’s volleyball team in the 2018 Asian Games and 2019 SEA Games. She also won the Best Middle Blocker award in the first two legs of ASEAN Grand Prix three years ago.

The La Salle standout was among 16 players picked from the 40 invited to last year’s tryouts. Dimaculangan was a late addition to the team last year but she wasn’t part of the initial cut for what could have been her fourth straight SEA Games.

The Philippine women’s volleyball team retained four middle blockers from last year’s pool led by Japan V.League import Jaja Santiago, longtime national team member Aby Marano, Dell Palomata, and Ria Meneses.

The 20-member also includes Kalei Mau, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Mylene Paat, Jema Galanza, Kat Tolentino, Kianna Dy, Iris Tolenada, Deanna Wong and Dawn Macandili.

Only 14 will make it to the final SEA Games roster on or before March 12.

