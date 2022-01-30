Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado added to national team pool

ALYSSA Valdez, Jia Morado, Jasmine Nabor, Ces Molina and Kath Arado were added to the Philippine women’s volleyball team training pool ahead of the 31 Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam set in May.

Casiey Dongallo and Gelai Gajero, who played for California Academy of Antipolo in the PNVF Champions League, were also listed in the pool by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation.

Valdez, who played for the Philippines in the last three SEA Games, is returning to the pool together with fellow outside hitter Molina, setters Morado and Nabor as well as libero Kath Arado.

They replace Faith Nisperos, Eya Laure, Mhicaela Belen, Ivy Lacsina, Kamille Cal, Jennifer Nierva, Alyssa Solomon, Imee Hernandez and Bernadette Pepito, who are unavailable due to conflicting schedules of the SEA Games set in May and the possible return of UAAP competitions.

Still in the pool are Kalei Mau, Jaja Santiago, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Mylene Paat, Jema Galanza, Kat Tolentino, Kianna Dy, Iris Tolenada, Deanna Wong, Dell Palomata, Ria Meneses, Aby Marano and Dawn Macandili.

Middle blocker Majoy Baron, who represented the country in the 2018 Asian Games and 2019 SEA Games, was conspicuously missing in the pool as are MJ Phillips, Tin Tiamzon and Angel Cayuna after playing in last year’s Asian Women’s Club Championship in Thailand.

Rhea Dimaculangan, who played in the last three SEA Games, was also not part of the 20-member pool.

Jorge Edson Souza de Brito, an FIVB-appointed volleyball coach tasked to oversee the country’s women’s national team program, selected the new members of the pool along with fellow head coach Odjie Mamon.

Meanwhile, Overseas stars Marck Espejo, Bryan Bagunas and Jau Umandal headlined the 20-member pool for the Philippine men’s volleyball team, which seeks to surpass its 2019 silver medal finish.

Coach Dante Alinsunurin called up the core of the SEA Games second placers led by John Vic De Guzman, Mark Alfafara, Kim Malabunga, Rex Intal, Francis Saura, Jessie Lopez, Joshua Retamar, Ish Polvorosa, Jack Kalingking and Ricky Marcos.

Last year’s pool members Ysay Marasigan, Manuel Sumanguid, Kim Dayandante, Joeven Dela Vega, Nico Almendras and Lloyd Josafat were also part of the initial cut.

Three of the four women’s beach volleyball SEA Games bronze medalists — Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons as well as Dij Rodriguez — headlined the eight-member pool

Coach Paul Jan Doloiras also called up Jovelyn Gonzaga and Nene Bautista together with Genesa Jane Eslapor, Jozza Mae Cabalsa and Baby Love Barbon.

In the men’s beach volleyball pool, Jaron Requinton, Krung Arbastro, Jude Garcia, James Buytrago, Ranran Abdilla, Philip Michael Bagalay, Pol Gringo Salvador and Jeffer Guerrero were tapped by head coach Rhovyl Verayo.

The deadline set by the Hanoi SEA Games organizers for the submission of entries by names is on March 12.

“The federation approved the recommendation of the national coaching staff for the national pool where we will eventually name the final composition of the teams for the Hanoi SEA Games,” PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara said.

“It’s unfortunate that our promising young players from the collegiate leagues couldn’t join the pool, and the SEA Games for that matter, because their respective leagues are resuming their competitions before the Hanoi Games.”

