Lloyd Josafat on cusp of first title after forgettable college rookie year

LIPA CITY — When Lloyd Josafat’s number was called after Go for Gold Air Force surrendered the first set to Global Remit, he made sure to provide his team’s much-needed spark to keep his championship dream alive.

Since the 22-year-old middle blocker was fielded in the second set, the Aguilas gained a timely boost to beat Global Remit in four sets and book their ticket to the maiden Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League Final on Saturday.

Josafat, who delivered eight attacks, four blocks and three aces, stepped up when it mattered most because he is so eager to win his first club championship.

“Gustong gusto ko talaga ‘to makuha kasi if ever manalo kami, first championship ko ‘to sa college career ko,” Josafat told reporters.

Lloyd Josafat: Bench sparkplug

Go for Gold Air Force coach Dante Alinsunurin, who tapped Josafat along with John Vic De Guzman and Mark Alfafara, praised the substitute middle blocker for keeping himself ready in this knockout game.

“Sa laro na to siya talaga yung nagbigay ng energy namin sa loob ng court. Lahat naman sinabihan ko umpisa pa lang na tulong tulong kami hindi naman porket may first six kami (yun na). Importante sa sitwasyon na to kailangang ready,” said Alinsunurin.

Josafat, who was also selected by the national team head coach in the 20-man pool, said he is just applying all the learnings he got from Alinsunurin in his several bubble trainings with the Philippine squad and Air Force.

“Sobrang natuto ako ng sobra sobra andami kong natutunan sa program ni coach Dante,” he said. “Kagabi pa lang nagmindset na ako na kapag pinasok ako focus sa blockings, focus sa palo at sa lahat.”

The University of the East standout, who had a 2-12 record in his UAAP rookie year in 2019, is eager to win his first championship since his sophomore year got wiped out by the pandemic last year after he scored a career-high 32 points in their five-set win over University of Philippines for a 1-1 start in Season 82.

Now that he is back in action after a long layoff, Josafat wants nothing but the title and he will stay focused and calm in trying to capture his dream.

“Ganun pa rin kung ano yung mindset ko buong liga. Focus and siyempre kailangan relax lang, walang pressure since first finals ko ‘to,” he said.

