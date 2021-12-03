Go for Gold overcomes Global Remit to reach Champions League final

LIPA CITY - Go for Gold Air Force bucked a lethargic start before knocking down Global Remit, 26-28, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19, to advance to the PNVF Champions League Finals on Friday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

John Vic De Guzman continued to shine in his new Aguilas jersey while fellow newcomer Lloyd Josafat also rose to the occasion as the club booked the first ticket to the championship game.

Go For Gold Air Force remained unbeaten in three games heading to the winner-take-all finale on Saturday at 4 p.m. against the winner of the other semifinal between VNS and Dasma.

De Guzman led the Aguilas’ balanced attack, drilling 15 kills for a game-high 16 points. Josafat delivered 15 markers built on eight attacks, four blocks and three aces.

Veteran spiker Ben Inaudito and middle blocker Kim Malabunga also shone with 10 points each, while Mark Alfafara added nine markers.

Setter Kim Dayandante was impressive in his first start with 29 excellent sets and provided four of the team’s 15 blocks while libero Ricky Marcos protected the floor with 16 excellent receptions and 15 digs.

Air Force head coach Dante Alinsunurin lauded the composure of his wards after losing the opening set to Global Remit, which was bannered by his national players Joeven Dela Vega, Ish Polvorosa and Jack Kalingking.

“Sabi ko tuloy-tuloy lang, nandoon naman yung sistema natin, nagka-problema lang tayo ng bandang huli pero sabi ko basta tuloy lang ang ginagawa natin,” said Alinsunurin after earning his first club finals appearance since thr Spikers’ Turf 2019 season.

Dela Vega led Global Remit’s attack with 23 points off 20 attacks and three blocks. Joshua Zareno had 15 markers, while Alex Disquitado added 11 only for the team, which was relegated to the battle for third place on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, MRT-Negros leaned on the troika of Christian Marcelino, Jian Salarzon and Leo Ordiales to edge Sabong International, 20-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21, 15-5, in the battle for fifth place.

Marcelino led the Negrenses come-from-behind victory with 16 points, while Salarzon and Ordiales provided solid support unloading 15 each as their team scored back-to-back classification round wins to end its PNVF stint after missing the semis with a 1-2 record in Pool B.

Setter Louie Pudadera made 25 excellent sets as Jhun Kahulugan and Gadpray Areagado added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

“It is an honor to play in this kind of league. I'm very proud of my team, the youngest team in this league at saka first time namin sumali sa ganitong liga. Napakagandang experience sa amin nito,” MRT-Negros coach Ralph Savellano said.

Savellano also dedicated their fifth place finish to his late player in Bacolod, Mike Beronio, who was involved in a motorcycle mishap this week.

Jelord Talisayan led Sabong International with 16 points. Charles Absin had 13 markers, while Mark Rocamora added 11 as they settled for sixth place with a lone win over Global Remit in the pool play against three losses:

