With La Salle entry, SSL now features all eight UAAP teams

LA Salle has confirmed its participation in the inaugural Shakey’s Super League 2022 Collegiate Pre-Season Championship.

With the Lady Spikers on board, the tournament set to start on Sept. 24 at Rizal Memorial Coliseum now features all eight teams from the UAAP, joining the 10 NCAA schools in the meet.

The UAAP Season 84 runner-up is expected to submit its lineup within the week.

DLSU has been drawn to play in Pool D with Far Eastern University, NCAA champion College of St. Benilde and Letran.

Pool A is composed of University of the Philippines, University of the East, Mapua, San Beda University and University of Perpetual Help, while Adamson University, University of Santo Tomas, San Sebastian College, Emilio Aguinaldo College and Lyceum comprise Pool B.

Reigning UAAP champion National University, UAAP Season 84 third placer Ateneo, Jose Rizal University and Arellano are in Pool C.The top two teams of each pool will advance to the next round where they will be grouped into two pools for another round robin play to determine their ranking in the knockout quarterfinals.

“For the first time in the history of Philippine volleyball, we have all 10 NCAA teams and all eight UAAP squads coming together under one roof,” said Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. president Vicente Gregorio.

