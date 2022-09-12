Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Sep 12
    PVL

    Kasilag to F2, Austero to PLDT, Delos Reyes to Chery Tiggo in PVL rigodon

    by Jillian Velasco
    5 hours ago
    elaine kasilag, transfer, f2 logistics, chery tiggo, pldt, pvl, volleyball
    PHOTO: PVL

    F2 Logistics continued to beef up its roster ahead of its return to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) after signing outside hitter Elaine Kasilag.

    The Cargo Movers announced the addition of the ex-Crossover in its cargo load on Monday.

    Kasilag, along with six other players, was released by Chery Tiggo as it underwent a major revamp following back-to-back eight-place finishes in the 2022 PVL Open and Invitational Conference.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The 28-year-old outside hitter mostly came off the bench for the Crossovers.

      Chery Tiggo restocks

      Meanwhile, Chery Tiggo also announced its newest recruits this week in former Ateneo Lady Eagle middle blocker Jaycel Delos Reyes and outside hitters France Ronquillo of National University and Rachelle Roldan of University of Santo Tomas.

      Watch Now

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Rachel Austero, who parted ways with Chery Tiggo after the Invitational Conference, has also found a new home with PLDT.

      The High Speed Hitters welcomed the middle blocker Friday.

      The season-ending Reinforced Conference is set to kick off on October 8.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PVL

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again