Kasilag to F2, Austero to PLDT, Delos Reyes to Chery Tiggo in PVL rigodon

F2 Logistics continued to beef up its roster ahead of its return to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) after signing outside hitter Elaine Kasilag.

The Cargo Movers announced the addition of the ex-Crossover in its cargo load on Monday.

Kasilag, along with six other players, was released by Chery Tiggo as it underwent a major revamp following back-to-back eight-place finishes in the 2022 PVL Open and Invitational Conference.

The 28-year-old outside hitter mostly came off the bench for the Crossovers.

Chery Tiggo restocks

Meanwhile, Chery Tiggo also announced its newest recruits this week in former Ateneo Lady Eagle middle blocker Jaycel Delos Reyes and outside hitters France Ronquillo of National University and Rachelle Roldan of University of Santo Tomas.

Rachel Austero, who parted ways with Chery Tiggo after the Invitational Conference, has also found a new home with PLDT.

The High Speed Hitters welcomed the middle blocker Friday.

The season-ending Reinforced Conference is set to kick off on October 8.

