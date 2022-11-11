La Salle sets up grudge match with UAAP Finals tormentor NU Lady Bulldogs

DE LA Salle exacted revenge on its lone Shakey's Super League (SSL) tormentor Adamson in a five-set thriller, 25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-8, to set up a finals date with unbeaten National University.

Thea Gagate's 27-point display off 18 attacks, five blocks, and four aces enabled a vengeful DLSU squad to survive a tough stand by the Lady Falcons and set up a blockbuster rematch with the NU Lady Bulldogs.

NU beat the UST Tigresses in the other semifinal.

The next chapter of a brewing rivalry unfolds in the SSL finals on Saturday when the Lady Spikers look to avenge their UAAP Season 84 defeat to the Lady Bulldogs.

"I’m very excited again to face NU, and of course we will work hard para bumawi na rin sa kanila," said Gagate.

The Lady Spikers came out swinging in the opening frame but took their feet off the gas peal and allowed the Lady Falcons to stay close.

Down by one set, Adamson pounced on a vulnerable DLSU defense to force sudden death but ran out of steam in the decider.