Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Nov 11
    Volleyball

    NU holds off UST to reach Shakey's Super League finals

    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    Alyssa Solomon NU
    Alyssa Solomon shows the way for the Lady Bulldogs.
    PHOTO: Shakey's Super League

    NATIONAL University escaped a valiant charge from rookie-laden University of Sto. Tomas in their Shakey's Super League semifinal bout, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, to remain unscathed en route to the gold medal match.

    NU vs UST Shakey's Super League recap

    After keeping the Lady Bulldogs on their feet in the opener, the España squad finally went for the kill in the second set to stay in the hunt for a major upset.

    However, UST's title aspirations began to fade as NU capitalized on a string of errors from the Tigresses to close them out in four sets and advance to the SSL finals.

    Alyssa Solomon's 15-point outing steered NU to its seventh straight win in the tournament.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      "[Kailangan pa 'yung] pagiging aggressive sa loob ng court and 'yung ma-lessen namin ang errors at [matutukan pa] blocking namin," said Solomon, who cited crucial keys to winning the finals.

      The unbeaten Lady Bulldogs take on the winner of the Adamson-La Salle semis bout, while the Eya Laure-less Tigresses face the losing team in the bronze medal match.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Alyssa Solomon shows the way for the Lady Bulldogs.
      PHOTO: Shakey's Super League

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again