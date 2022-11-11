NU holds off UST to reach Shakey's Super League finals

NATIONAL University escaped a valiant charge from rookie-laden University of Sto. Tomas in their Shakey's Super League semifinal bout, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, to remain unscathed en route to the gold medal match.

NU vs UST Shakey's Super League recap

After keeping the Lady Bulldogs on their feet in the opener, the España squad finally went for the kill in the second set to stay in the hunt for a major upset.

However, UST's title aspirations began to fade as NU capitalized on a string of errors from the Tigresses to close them out in four sets and advance to the SSL finals.

Alyssa Solomon's 15-point outing steered NU to its seventh straight win in the tournament.

"[Kailangan pa 'yung] pagiging aggressive sa loob ng court and 'yung ma-lessen namin ang errors at [matutukan pa] blocking namin," said Solomon, who cited crucial keys to winning the finals.

The unbeaten Lady Bulldogs take on the winner of the Adamson-La Salle semis bout, while the Eya Laure-less Tigresses face the losing team in the bronze medal match.

