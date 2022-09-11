Kyla Atienza named best libero of 2022 Asean Grand Prix

By John Mark Garcia

KYLA Atienza has been named the best libero of the 2022 ASEAN Grand Prix on Sunday in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

After her breakout performance in the AVC for Women Cup on home soil, Atienza's stellar defensive exploits enabled her to join some of the region's best in the Grand Prix list.

Atienza joins Majoy Baron and fellow libero Dawn Macandili as the only Filipinas to receive individual honors in the tournament, where the Filipinas finished fourth after a straight-set loss to Indonesia on Sunday.

Thailand's Pimpichaya Kokram, who led her team to the championship on home soil, was named tournament MVP.

Joining her in the dream team were Vietnam's Tran Thi Thanh Thúy and Thai Ajcharaporn Kongyot as the best outside hitters, Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Trinh and Thailand's Tichakorn Boonlert as the top middle blockers, Indonesia's Megawati Hangestri Pertiwi as the best opposite spiker, and Thai Pornpun Guedpard as the best setter.

