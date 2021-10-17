Kobe Paras' 18 points go for naught after Niigata collapse vs Hokkaido

NIIGATA Albirex BB blew an 18-point lead and suffered a 72-69 loss at the hands of the Levanga Hokkaido Sunday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Hokkai Kitayell.

Rosco Allen muffed a potential game-tying trey in the dying seconds and wasted the final opportunity for Niigita to salvage a game where it blew an early 27-9 lead.

The Albirex BB's third straight defeat left for naught an 18-point performance by Filipino import Kobe Paras, who went 3-of-7 from deep on top of his three rebounds and three assists but went scoreless in the final quarter.

To make matters worse, Niigata committed two crucial turnovers in the final minute, including a turnover off a rebound from Tshilidzi Nephawe that led to a dagger floater from De'Mon Brooks with 14.1 seconds left.

Shawn Long carried Hokkaido with 22 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, while Brooks got 18 points, six boards, and three assists to spearhead the Levanga's sweep of the two-game home stand. They won on Saturday, 88-75.

Niigata's Kobe Paras goes on the offensive against Hokkaido. PHOTO: Niigata Albirex BB

Hokkaido now stands at 2-4 (win-loss).

Hayato Yamaguchi also was a big help for the hosts as he poured in 10 points after making two of his five treys, aside from his six assists and three rebounds.

Allen struggled on a paltry 5-of-17 clip for his 16 points, seven boards, two assists, and two blocks. Nephawe's double-double effort of 13 points and 12 rebounds was also sent down the drain.

The Albirex hope to their things around in their homestand against SeaHorses Mikawa this Friday at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

