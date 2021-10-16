Levanga Hokkaido deals Niigata, Kobe Paras second straight loss

LEVANGA Hokkaido took control early and eased to victory over Kobe Paras and Niigata Albirex BB, 88-75, in the Japan B.League on Saturday at Hokkai Kitayell.

Levanga went ahead, 31-10, and were never threatened on teh way to their first win in five outings.

Niigata Albirex BB suffered their second sgtraight loss.

Paras led Niigata Albirex BB with 13 points on 4 for 13 shooting and was held to just two points in the second half. The Filipino import also had three rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block in 27 minutes of action.

The whole Niigata crew shot blanks, while Levanga Hokkaido controlled the match, leading by 23 points, 84-61, with 4:13 remaining.

Niigata Albirex BB suffers its third loss in five matches.

PHOTO: Niigata Albirex BB



Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ryoma Hashimoto led the home team with 20 points, shooting 4 for 8 from beyond the arc off the bench as Hokkaido shot 16-of-36 from downtown.

De'Mon Brooks registered a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, Tsukasa Nakano buried three treys and wound up with 13 points, and Shuto Terazono had 12 points, four assists, and two boards.

The two squads square off anew on Sunday.

Rosco Allen was held to 12 points, six boards, and three assists as Niigata dropped to a 2-3 record.

Tshilidzi Nephawe got 10 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks, and former NBA player Jeff Ayres was limited to seven points, four boards, and four dimes in the defeat.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.