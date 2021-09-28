Kat Tolentino begs off from PH team to Asian Club Championship

KAT Tolentino wasn't part of the two Philippine women’s volleyball teams that left for Thailand on Tuesday evening to compete in the 2021 AVC Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) bared to SPIN.ph that Tolentino begged off due to 'health and safety concerns' and was replaced by setter Angel Cayuna in the Choco Mucho side.

National Teams Commission chair Tonyboy Liao confirmed the 6-foot-1 spiker wasn't part of the delegation that will be competing starting on Friday in Nakhon Ratchasima.

“She’s not joining the trip tonight. Cayuna replaced her,” said Liao.

The Ateneo standout heeded the call of the PNVF and joined the national pool in its bubble training in Lipa, Batangas that started in September 1, before deciding to beg off.

The PVL’s Best Opposite Spiker was supposed to join team captain Iris Tolenada, Kalei Mau and MJ Phillips, Majoy Baron, Mylene Paat, Kianna Dy, Ria Meneses Dell Palomata, Tin Tiamzon and libero Dawn Macandili in the Choco Mucho side.

Cayuna entered the Lipa bubble last week, teaming up with Tolenada and Deanna Wong.

Rebisco, coached by Brazilian consultant Jorge Edson Souza de Brito, is made up of Faith Nisperos, Mhicaela Belen, Imee Hernandez, Eya Laure, Ivy Lacsina, Kamille Cal, Jen Nierva, Bernadett Pepito, Aby Marano, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Jema Galanza and Rhea Dimaculangan.

Kalei Mau joins team

Mau left Hawaii on Monday evening (Philippine time) and will join the team in Thailand.

Rebisco will get its baptism of fire in Pool B against Altay of Kazakhstan on Friday before facing Supreme Chonburi of Thailand and Saipa of Iran over the weekend.

Choco Mucho is set to take on host team Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday and Zhetyssu of Kazakhstan on Saturday in Pool A.

