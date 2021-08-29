Kat Tolentino thrilled by first Philippine team call-up

KAT Tolentino is thrilled with the opportunity to don the Philippine women’s volleyball team jersey for the first time.

Tolentino, Deanna Wong and Jema Galanza were added to the women’s national pool that will be divided into two teams for the 2021 AVC Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship on October 1 to 7 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The former Ateneo star is honored to be invited.

“I am grateful for the opportunity and I look forward to playing with this new team. I hope to make everyone proud,” said the Choco Mucho standout.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Tolentino emerged as the Best Opposite Spiker in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference after averaging 14.9 points per game from elimination to semifinals. She was Choco Mucho’s leading scorer and No.2 in the league.

Although coming off a grueling month-long Ilocos Norte bubble, the 26-year-old is ready for the hard grind in the national pool's bubble training in Pampanga starting beginning on September 1.

Continue reading below ↓

The two teams fly to Thailand on Sept. 27.

“To be patient because I know there will be a lot of adjustments especially because we are still in the middle of a pandemic,” Tolentino said when asked what she needs to bring to the national team's buildup.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

'I'll be ready to work'

Tolentino can’t wait to gain train in a new environment with coaches Odjie Mamon and Jorge Edson Souza de Brito as well as new teammates led by mainstays Aby Marano, Majoy Baron, Mylene Paat, Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Eya Laure.

“I am just hoping to gain as much experience and knowledge as I can since I'll be with a new coach and new teammates,” she said. “I'll be ready to work hard and contribute in whatever way I can for the team.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.