Kalei Mau to play next in US volleyball league Athletes Unlimited

LIPA CITY — Kalei Mau is taking her talent to the United States' first professional volleyball league, Athletes Unlimited.

Speaking after leading F2 Logistics to a perfect run to the maiden PNVF Champions League title, the Fil-American spiker told reporters that she is set to play in the US pro league’s second season in March.

She will be the first player of Filipino lineage to see action in Athletes Unlimited, which launched its first tournament in February and is being held in coordination with USA Volleyball.

“I’ll be playing in the US Pro League, Athletes Unlimited this coming March,” said Mau after scoring 16 as F2 Logistics beat Chery Tiggo in three sets to win the championship on Thursday.

The prolific outside hitter, who changed her federation from USA Volleyball to PNVF last July 7, vowed to represent the country well at AU, so as to open the door for Filipino volleyball players.

“I will definitely rep the Philippines when I play there because now I’m a Philippine federation volleyball player. Everyone’s gonna know that and I’m gonna rep us very well,” said Mau.

“A lot of pride behind me and our whole country and my island so really excited to do that.

Kalei Mau and the victorious F2 Logistics spikers. PHOTO: PNVF

“I’m gonna be the first Filipino to play in that league and I really hope that I can open that avenue for other Filipino players,” she added.

The 26-year-old, who played for Changos de Naranjito in Puerto Rico this year, said she will remain committed to F2 Logistics and the Philippine women’s volleyball team for next year’s Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

“I’m still gonna be on this team as soon as I’m done with the US Pro League late April. I’ll return to the Philippines and return to F2 as soon as we start having training,” she said.

Mau played in Europe from 2017 to 2018 with Volleyball Nantes in France after her first stint Puerto Rican league campaign with Indias de Mayaguez in 2016.

The Athletes Unlimited stint marks a homecoming of sorts for Mau, who started for University of Minnesota in the US NCAA before transferring to University of Arizona.

