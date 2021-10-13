Kalei Mau denies she's set to play in Turkey league

KALEI Mau denied that she is bound to play in Turkey, as announced by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) over the weekend.

The Filipina-Am spiker, currently in quarantine with the national team in Manila, said she has no commitment to play in Turkey or elsewhere, contrary to what PNVF president Tats Suzara bared in Power and Play with Noli Eala last Saturday.

Suzara bared during the radio show that Mau “will play again somewhere in Europe, in Turkey.”

However, the 26-year-old told SPIN.ph her agent is still in negotiations with teams with offers that may be affected by the supposed Turkey stint revealed by Suzara.

“Hello I’d like to reiterate things because the title of the article is false and I don’t want that to be detrimental to the teams and offers I am still in negotiation with,” Mau said. “Things are still uncertain."

Mau reiterates PH team commitment

What won't change is her commitment to the national team, Mau added.

I’m working with my agent on things but still committed to playing with the national team," she told SPIN.ph.

Mau, who led Choco Mucho’s sixth place finish in the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship, said the only teams she’s currently committed are F2 Logistics and the national squad.

The prolific outside hitter, who also served as import for Changos de Naranjito in Puerto Rico, also posted a video on her Instagram stories clarifying that, one, she’s not bound for Turkey, and two, that she’s still available.

