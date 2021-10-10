Turkey-bound Kalei Mau still committed to nat’l team, says PNVF

THE Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) said Kalei Mau will be available for the national team in future tournaments even as she continues to see action overseas.

The Fil-American spiker, who played for Changos de Naranjito in Puerto Rico before rejoining the Philippine women’s volleyball team in the Asian Women’s Club Championship, is reportedly set to play in Turkey.

Mau has yet to make an official announcement.

“I heard she will play again somewhere in Europe, in Turkey,” said PNVF president Tats Suzara, assuring that Mau remains committed to the Philippine women’s volleyball team, which has a loaded schedule next year including the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi in May.



Mau played in Europe from 2017 to 2018 with Volleyball Nantes in France after her first stint Puerto Rican league campaign with Indias de Mayaguez in 2016.

The 6-foot-1 spiker arrived with the Philippine women’s volleyball team on Saturday from their Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship stint in Thailand, where Choco Mucho placed sixth and Rebisco wound up last in the seven-team tournament.

The 26-year-old shared on her Instagram stories that she’ll be in Manila for the next couple of months.

“I’m just ready to keep competing until the end of the year,” said Mau.

The national federation is looking to hold the PNVF Champions League in November.



Mau last played club competition in the Philippines with F2 Logistics, one of several Premier Volleyball League teams invited to play in the PNVF event.

