Jia de Guzman says focus is on SEAG as Korea league beckons

ANOTHER Best Setter award from the domestic league in the bag, Jia de Guzman now gears up for international play.

As De Guzman prepares with the national team for the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, the 27-year-old playmaker is also waiting for the result of her application in the Korean V-league.

"I want to be optimistic and I wouldn’t apply naman if I’m not shooting for it," said De Guzman, one of several PVL players looking to earn a slot in the Asian Quota of the Korean V-League.

The league is doing away with tryouts and have accepted video clips of the applicants, and is expected to name the successful applicants on April 21.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

Other PVL stars included in the shortlist of the Korea Volleyball Federation are Akari's Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Petro Gazz's MJ Phillips, Chery Tiggo's Mylene Paat, and F2 Logistics' Majoy Baron and Iris Tolenada.

"I submitted an application and they canceled the face-to-face tryouts. They are relying on videos and the drafting will happen in the third week of April so doon malalaman if a team is interested and getting us," she said, adding that Creamline management, her team of six years, is supportive of her decision.

"Whether I get it or not, I know I have the team’s backing naman," said De Guzman, who has been named Best Setter in the PVL eight times.

If the stars align for De Guzman, she will be the second Cool Smashers to play as an import overseas. Creamline team captain Alyssa Valdez has played in Thailand and Taiwan as an import in 2018.

Still three weeks from the announcement, De Guzman said focus is on her comeback in the national team as the Creamline core banners the Philippines in the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian Games in May in Cambodia.

"Right now I’m really just focusing on the national team. Also, yung next target namin is yung SEA games and we’re really trying to get the podium finish," she said.

De Guzman marks her return to the national squad after missing the Hanoi SEA Games last year together with teammates Valdez, Jema Galanza, Michele Gumabao, Ced Domingo, Kyla Atienza, and PVL Conference MVP Tots Carlos.

They will be joined by other PVL stars yet to be officially named by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation.

"It’s actually a big reason why very motivated kami to train kasi half of the team is Creamline so we want to bring also yung natututunan namin sa conference and add more firepower pa from the stars of other teams," she said.

The Philippines placed fourth in the SEA Games in the past three editions (2017, 2019, 2022).