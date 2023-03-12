Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Podium finishes for JCP High, De La Salle Lipa in PNVF Under-18 volleyball

    by from the wires
    3 hours ago
    dela salle lipa pnvf under 18 championship
    PHOTO: pnvf

    JUSTICE CM PALMA HIGH SCHOOL (JCP) beat Mayamot National High School and De La Salle Lipa downed Maryhill College to clinch the boys and girls bronze medals, respectively, on Sunday in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

    JCP, competing out of Quezon City, went five sets against its rival from Antipolo City, 25-21, 26-28, 25-20, 23-25, 15-10, while the girls from Batangas needed a fourth set to frustrate the girls from Lucena City, 25-12, 22-25, 26-24, 25-21.

    JCP had to dig deep in the two-hour and 27-minute match to wrap up its campaign in the under-18 tournament revived by the PNVF and supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT, Rebisco and Akari.

    JCP team captain Neil Aldrin Catap nailed five of his 29 points in the fifth set—all kills—while Al-Bhukarie Sali made 22 spikes and two blocks for 24 points.

    Outside hitter Shane Andrei Dimaano delivered 21 kills and four service aces for 25 points while Danielle Kyle Aldovino fired 16 points, two service aces and a block for 19 points to lead De La Salle Lipa.

      Raizah Nicole Mamailao posted 12 points and Vida Caringal had 11 points also for De La Salle Lipa.

      Angela Claire Castillo and Bearly Icon had 16 points each for Maryhill College.

      Califiornia Precision Sports of Antipolo City and Gracel Christian College Foundation Taguig City in the girls’ division and De La Salle Lipa and Santa Rosa City in the boys’ side were played later Sunday.

      PHOTO: pnvf

