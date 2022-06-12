PH gives Japan a good workout in PNVF International Challenge

THE Philippines put up a gallant stand before falling to Japan in four sets, 25-14, 25-9, 25-23, 25-19, on Sunday in the PNVF International Challenge at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Tots Carlos fired 14 points from 12 spikes and two blocks while Mylene Paat had eight markers off seven kills and two blocks as the Filipino crew put up a toguh set, especially in the secodn and third sets.

The hosts even held a 23-22 lead in set three after a Japan error, but Mami Uchiseto pulled the Japanese back to an even 23-all deadlock.

Haruka Miyashita followed suit, blocking Carlos to put Japan at set point before Nichuka Yamada put an end to the hosts' hope of taking a 2-1 lead.

Aby Marano also had seven points for the Philippines, while Aduke Ogunsanya and Jema Galanza had four apiece.

Iris Tolenada also dropped four markers on top of her 19 excellent sets in the match.

Mayu Ichikawa led Japan with 22 points from her 19 kills and three service aces.

Airi Miyabe got 13 markers, as Uchiseto had 10 in the team's final tuneup before Week 2 of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL).

