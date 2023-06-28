Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Jaja Santiago joins Japan V.League club JT Marvelous

    by John Mark Garcia
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: JT Marvelous

    JAJA Santiago has been introduced as the newest member of Japan V.League squad JT Marvelous on Wednesday.

    "With the addition of a new force, JT Marvelous will improve its team strength and advance as a team to win the entire tournament title," the club announced on Instagram.

    See Jaja will play if by some chance she becomes available, says Chery coach

    The former PVL MVP previously had a two-year stint with Ageo Medics, which she helped to the V Cup title while earning Best Blocker and Fair Play plums.

    Santiago is also on Chery Tiggo's final 16-woman roster for the Premier Volleyball League Invitational.

