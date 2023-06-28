Jaja Santiago joins Japan V.League club JT Marvelous

JAJA Santiago has been introduced as the newest member of Japan V.League squad JT Marvelous on Wednesday.

"With the addition of a new force, JT Marvelous will improve its team strength and advance as a team to win the entire tournament title," the club announced on Instagram.

The former PVL MVP previously had a two-year stint with Ageo Medics, which she helped to the V Cup title while earning Best Blocker and Fair Play plums.

Santiago is also on Chery Tiggo's final 16-woman roster for the Premier Volleyball League Invitational.

