Jade Gentapa stars as St. Benilde sans coach Jerry Yee rips San Beda

COLLEGE of St. Benilde picked up its third straight win in the NCAA Season 98 women’s volleyball tournament, beating San Beda, 25-14, 25-15, 25-14, on Saturday at the San Andres Complex.

Jade Gentapa had 15 points, 10 excellent digs and seven excellent receptions for the Lady Blazers, who were without coach Jerry Yee who called the shots for Adamson in the UAAP.

"Since wala si Coach Jerry [Yee], binigyan naman sila ng task ni coach na maglaro nang husto at manatiling composed pa rin in every point," said St. Benilde assistant coach Jay Chua.

San Beda is winless in three matches.

The Lady Blazers take on the Perpetual Lady Altas on Tuesday, while San Beda seeks its first win when it battles Emilio Aguinaldo College on Saturday.

