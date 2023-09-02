Philippines drops 15 places to 72nd in women's volley world rankings

THE Philippines has been relegated to the classification phase of the 22nd Asian Women's Volleyball Championship after a 25-21, 25-21, 25-11 loss to Hong Kong on Friday in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Moreover, the women's national team suffered a 15-place dip in the latest FIVB World Rankings from 57th place in July to 72nd over a month later.

Hong Kong too strong for Pinay spikers

In the battle of Pool D's also-ran sides, Hong Kong was the expected underdog after back-to-back losses to China and Kazakhstan without winning a single set.

It was the collegiate nationals, however, who struggled to get their offense up-and-running and were ultimately second-best to the newly minted world No. 63.

The Philippines will play Iran on Sunday to determine its fate in the tournament's positional matches.