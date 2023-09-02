Philippines drops 15 places to 72nd in women's volley world rankings

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Philippines relegated to classification phase of 22nd Asian Women's Volleyball Championship
    by John Mark Garcia
    17 hours ago
    alyssa solomon
    Philippines enters the classification stage after third loss in the 22nd Asian Women's Volleyball Championship.
    PHOTO: AVC

    THE Philippines has been relegated to the classification phase of the 22nd Asian Women's Volleyball Championship after a 25-21, 25-21, 25-11 loss to Hong Kong on Friday in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

    Moreover, the women's national team suffered a 15-place dip in the latest FIVB World Rankings from 57th place in July to 72nd over a month later.

    Hong Kong too strong for Pinay spikers

    In the battle of Pool D's also-ran sides, Hong Kong was the expected underdog after back-to-back losses to China and Kazakhstan without winning a single set.

    It was the collegiate nationals, however, who struggled to get their offense up-and-running and were ultimately second-best to the newly minted world No. 63.

    READ: Philippines bows down to powerhouse China in straight sets

    The Philippines will play Iran on Sunday to determine its fate in the tournament's positional matches.

