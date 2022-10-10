Eight women’s teams, 12 men's squads compete in V-League

TWELVE men’s squads from the UAAP and NCAA battle it out for the title as the V-League reopens on Oct. 16 at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The women's division will feature eight teams as the league's return coincides with the collegiate conference of the Shakey's Super League.

UAAP teams joining both men's and women's divisions are Adamson, Ateneo, Far Eastern University, University of the Philippines, and the league's first-ever winners University of Sto. Tomas.



Representing the NCAA are College of St. Benilde, San Beda and San Sebastian.

Four schools opted to exclusively send teams to the men's competition only —Arellano, La Salle, Perpetual Help and newly-crowned Spikers' Turf champion National University.

The V-League ran until 2016 before organizers launched the Premier Volleyball League.

"With sports practically back to where it was before the pandemic, we are glad to re-launch our collegiate competitions, which we started back in 2004 through women’s volleyball, in our effort to harness the available material, bring back the glory days of women’s [volleyball] and eventually take it to greater heights,” said Sports Vision president Ricky Palou.



"At the same time, we are also doing the same for the men’s volleyball with the Spikers’ Turf and now, the V-League’s men’s competition,”

