Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Oct 10
    Volleyball

    CSB Lady Blazers, 4 other NCAA teams crash out after SSL prelims

    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    CSB Lady Spikers FEU lady Tamaraws
    PHOTO: SSL

    AFTER a perfect run to the NCAA Season 97 title, College of St. Benilde crashed out of the 2022 Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-season Championship after two straight losses to UAAP squads FEU and La Salle.

    Benilde suffered a five-set defeat to Far Eastern University in its opening assignment and didn't do any better in its next match, falling short against Taft rivals Dela Salle in four sets.

    [READ: Smashing debut for NU Bulldogs]

    The Lady Blazers still have a match at hand against Letran on Oct. 22, but a win will no longer be enough to see them through to the next round as the Lady Spikers (3-0) and Lady Tamaraws (2-1) have already clinched the top two seeds in Pool D.

    Also eliminated at the end of the group stages were NCAA teams Letran, JRU, San Beda, and San Sebastian.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The second round will feature the top eight teams split into two pools in another single-round robin format to determine their final classification ahead of the quarterfinals.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: SSL

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again