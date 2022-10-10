CSB Lady Blazers, 4 other NCAA teams crash out after SSL prelims

AFTER a perfect run to the NCAA Season 97 title, College of St. Benilde crashed out of the 2022 Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-season Championship after two straight losses to UAAP squads FEU and La Salle.

Benilde suffered a five-set defeat to Far Eastern University in its opening assignment and didn't do any better in its next match, falling short against Taft rivals Dela Salle in four sets.

The Lady Blazers still have a match at hand against Letran on Oct. 22, but a win will no longer be enough to see them through to the next round as the Lady Spikers (3-0) and Lady Tamaraws (2-1) have already clinched the top two seeds in Pool D.

Also eliminated at the end of the group stages were NCAA teams Letran, JRU, San Beda, and San Sebastian.

The second round will feature the top eight teams split into two pools in another single-round robin format to determine their final classification ahead of the quarterfinals.

