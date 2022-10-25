Early advantage in SSL second round for unbeaten UP, National U, UST, La Salle

THE four teams that swept pool play will enter the second round of the Shakey’s Super League with 1-0 records.

The second round starts on Saturday at Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

University of the Philippines went unbeaten in four matches in Pool A, while three other teams also breezed through group play.

Eya Laure and the Tigresses are off to a fine start.

University of Sto. Tomas topped Pool B for a 3-0 mark, National University had a three-match romp in Pool C, while La Salle went unbeaten in Pool D.

Meanwhile, the runners-up from each group will carry over their losses against the four top squads.

This means Perpetual, Ateneo, Adamson, and FEU enter round two with 0-1 cards. John Mark Garcia

