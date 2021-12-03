Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Volleyball

    Calado saves day as Dasma outlasts VNS in five-setter to reach finals

    by Lance Agcaoili
    2 hours ago
    Jayvee Sumagaysay Team Dasma
    PHOTO: PNVF

    LIPA CITY — Mark Calado delivered the clutch hits as Team Dasma survived gritty VNS, 25-20, 30-28, 20-25, 21-25, 18-16, to reach the PNVF Champions League Finals on Friday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

    The youngest Monarch showed maturity beyond his years when it mattered most as he carried his team to match point, 17-16, before Dasma clinched the dramaticwin on a misreceive by the Manileno Spikers of Kris Silang’s service.

    The Monarchs blew a two-set lead and squandered a 10-5 advantage in the fifth but Calado displayed grace under pressure in the decider.

    They nailed two of the last three points to set up a championship march against Go for Gold Air Force, which beat Global Remit in the other semifinal.

    PHOTO: PNVF

    PHOTO: PNVF
