Creamline returns to action on short rest, vies for honors in Asean GP

THE Creamline Cool Smashers gear up again after a short rest as they are set to represent the Philippines once more on the international stage.

After a sixth-place finish in the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women, the Cool Smashers are off to the 2022 Asean Grand Prix set Sept. 9 to 11 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

See Filipina spikers finish sixth in AVC Cup after loss to Chinese Taipei

"‘Yun ’yung sabi ng management sa amin maglalaro kami sa Asean Grand Prix. We have two days break then balik na kami sa ensayo. Hopefully madala namin yung exposure dito going to Thailand," coach Sherwin Meneses said after the Cool Smashers, representing the Philippines in the AVC Cup, bowed to Chinese Taipei in the battle for fifth on Monday.

The Philippines will go up against Southeast Asian neighbors Vietnam, Indonesia and the SEA Games gold medalists and AVC Cup third placer Thailand.

Continue reading below ↓

It remains uncertain whether Cool Smashers captain Alyssa Valdez would see action. Valdez missed the Philippines’ stint in the AVC Cup for Women after contracting dengue just days before the opener.

"Hopefully makabalik siya [at] fast recovery niya. Syempre iba naman talaga yung may Alyssa ka sa team. Pero syempre yung health niya yung concern namin kung makakabalik siya. Let us know na lang sa mga susunod na araw," Meneses said.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Before playing in the continental tournament, the Cool Smashers only had a week of rest after clinching the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference.

But the five-time PVL champions are not wasting any opportunity to suit up for the flag and country.

"Kami sa team ng Creamline-Philippines, sobrang saya at nabigyan kami ng opportunity sa tournament na to. Hopefully, ma-improve natin yung highest level naman sa tournament na sasalihan ng Pilipinas," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.